15 photos from International Men's Day at Old Library Trust in Derry

International Men's Day was celebrated at the Old Library Trust with events dedicated to a day of complimentary therapies, health checks and awareness-raising with a focus on health and wellbeing.
Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. Long-time Creggan resident Spassy McGilloway pictured with George McGowan, Project Manager, Old Library Trust, during the Men’s Health Day on Saturday last the Creggan centre.
2. Colum Millar and Denis McLaughlin fill in a survey with the assistance of Aisling Hutton, after taking part in Saturday’s Men’s Health Day at the Old Library Trust, Creggan.
3. A blood pressure check for William Divers from OLT’s Peter Simms on Saturday morning.
4. Michael McGrory attending the Men’s Health Day Checks pictured with OLT staff members Sharon Allen and Kathleen McNaught on Saturday.
