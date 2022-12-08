News you can trust since 1772
Local Creggan man Seamus Breslin gets a cholesterol check with the OLT’s Jonathan Peberdy during Saturday’s Men’s Health Checks at the Old Library Trust, Creggan. The event was part of the Communitities In Transition Programme. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

15 photos from International Men's Day at Old Library Trust in Derry

International Men's Day was celebrated at the Old Library Trust with events dedicated to a day of complimentary therapies, health checks and awareness-raising with a focus on health and wellbeing.

By Jim McCafferty Photography
7 hours ago

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

1. Long-time Creggan resident Spassy McGilloway pictured with George McGowan, Project Manager, Old Library Trust, during the Men’s Health Day on Saturday last the Creggan centre.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

2. Colum Millar and Denis McLaughlin fill in a survey with the assistance of Aisling Hutton, after taking part in Saturday’s Men’s Health Day at the Old Library Trust, Creggan.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

3. A blood pressure check for William Divers from OLT’s Peter Simms on Saturday morning.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

4. Michael McGrory attending the Men’s Health Day Checks pictured with OLT staff members Sharon Allen and Kathleen McNaught on Saturday.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

