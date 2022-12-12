Health care workers across the north west yesterday took part in industrial action as they fight for fair pay and better working conditions for staff and patients in the NHS.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Health and care workers from NIPSA, UNISON and GMB trade unions, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 03
2. Health and care workers from NIPSA, UNISON and GMB trade unions, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 04
3. Health and care workers from NIPSA, UNISON and GMB trade unions, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Gransha on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 10
4. Health and care workers from NIPSA, UNISON and GMB trade unions, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, take part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 01
