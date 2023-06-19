155 children and young people waiting over nine weeks for mental health assessment

The latest quarterly Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) waiting time statistics show the Western Trust accounted for 14 per cent (155) of 1,086 children and young people waiting for over nine months for an assessment across the North as a whole.

This was the lowest total of any health authority.

At March 31, 2023, there were 313 total waits for a CAMHS assessment in the Western Trust – 13 per cent of 2,388 waits across the North.

The Western HSC Trust had the least numbers waiting (313).

