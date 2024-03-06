16 pictures of junior doctors taking part in first ever strike over pay at Altnagelvin

Local medics are taking part in the British Medical Association’s 24-hour full walkout from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.
The strike action was called after 97.6 per cent of junior doctors balloted by BMA NI voted in favour of industrial action for full pay restoration to reverse over 16 years pay erosion.
1. Junior doctors taking part in a historic strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.
Junior doctors taking part in a historic strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: KM
2. Junior doctors staging a picket at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.
Junior doctors staging a picket at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Mullan
3. Junior doctors taking part in a 24 hour walk out at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.
Junior doctors taking part in a 24 hour walk out at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Mullan
4. Junior doctors on strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.
Junior doctors on strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Mullan