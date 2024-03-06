Junior doctors striking for increased pay at Altnagelvin.Junior doctors striking for increased pay at Altnagelvin.
Junior doctors striking for increased pay at Altnagelvin.

16 pictures of junior doctors taking part in first ever strike over pay at Altnagelvin

Junior doctors were in buoyant mood as they made history at Altnagelvin by taking part in industrial action for improved pay for the first time ever.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:04 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 15:04 GMT

Local medics are taking part in the British Medical Association’s 24-hour full walkout from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday.

The strike action was called after 97.6 per cent of junior doctors balloted by BMA NI voted in favour of industrial action for full pay restoration to reverse over 16 years pay erosion.

Junior doctors taking part in a historic strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

1. Junior doctors taking part in a historic strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

Junior doctors taking part in a historic strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: KM

Photo Sales
Junior doctors staging a picket at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

2. Junior doctors staging a picket at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

Junior doctors staging a picket at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
Junior doctors taking part in a 24 hour walk out at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

3. Junior doctors taking part in a 24 hour walk out at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

Junior doctors taking part in a 24 hour walk out at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
Junior doctors on strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

4. Junior doctors on strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday.

Junior doctors on strike at Altnagelvin on Wednesday. Photo: Kevin Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Altnagelvin