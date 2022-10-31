1,644 wait over a year for ear, nose and throat doctor in Western Trust
Hundreds of people have been waiting over a year for an appointment to see an ear, nose and throat doctor in the Western Trust.
By Kevin Mullan
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 5:25pm
Figures from the Department of Health show that of 2,264 patients waiting for an inpatient or day case admission under the Ear, Nose and Throat specialty at June 30, in the Western Trust, 1,644 (73 per cent) were waiting for more than 52 weeks.
Only in Belfast, where 5,385 people were waiting more than 52 weeks were there more people waiting.