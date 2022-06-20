1,947 homeless present at A&E with self-harm or suicidal ideation

Health Minister Robin Swann released the figures in response to an Assembly Question table by Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

In total 1,947 presented at local emergency departments as a result of self-harm (1,023) and suicidal ideation (924) between 2015/16 and 2019/20.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS) can be contacted on, tel: 028 7126 2300.

Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline can be contacted for free on 0808 808 8000 in confidence; The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123 in confidence; Children can contact Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 for any issue or by visiting www.childline.org.uk in confidence.