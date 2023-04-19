24 hours in A&E: 213 attendances at ‘extremely busy’ Altnagelvin emergency department
Over 200 people have attended an ‘extremely busy’ A&E in Altnagelvin over the past 24 hours.
Nearly 100 were in the department this afternoon.
The Western Trust said 93 people were waiting in the Emergency Department and 38 patients were waiting for a bed in the general hospital.
The South West Acute Hospital’s A&E was also ‘extremely busy’, the Western Trust said.
There have been 213 attendances at the Altnagelvin A&E in the past 24 hours.
The health authority asked people only to attend their local A&E in cases of emergency.
“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest ED.
“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP,” the Trust said.