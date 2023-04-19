24 hours in A&E: 213 attendances at ‘extremely busy’ Altnagelvin emergency department

Nearly 100 were in the department this afternoon.

The Western Trust said 93 people were waiting in the Emergency Department and 38 patients were waiting for a bed in the general hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South West Acute Hospital’s A&E was also ‘extremely busy’, the Western Trust said.

Altnagelvin

There have been 213 attendances at the Altnagelvin A&E in the past 24 hours.

The health authority asked people only to attend their local A&E in cases of emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest ED.