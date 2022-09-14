30 new jobs with Ann’s Nursing Care in Derry recruitment drive

The family run healthcare provider delivers care and support to hospitals, nursing and residential homes and supported service facilities across the north and is also part of Ann’s Care Homes, which operates 15 care homes across the north including Meadowbank Care Home and Ardlough Care Home in Derry.

Kate Wesley, Area Manager of Ann’s Nursing Care said: “As one of Northern Ireland’s leading healthcare companies providing essential care to the vulnerable in the community, we have continued to experience increased demand for our services across the North-West. To support this growth, we are delighted to launch a recruitment campaign for 30 jobs across care homes and nursing agency services.

“Ann’s has an excellent reputation in the health and social care sector and we can offer secure and stable employment as well as an extremely rewarding career. There are a wide variety of shifts available in hospitals and care homes with both temporary and permanent contract options to suit each individual’s requirements as well as attractive hourly rates and a £300 joining bonus.”

Pictured from Ann's Nursing Care are Daniel Wesley, Wendy Jackson, Kate Wesley, Lucia Fraser and Matthew McCartney

