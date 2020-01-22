30 people referred to Grangewood each week

An average of around 30 people a week were being referred to Grangewood Hospital from Altnagelvin Hospital last year, the Western Trust has revealed.

A total of 1,600 people were referred to the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team based in Grangewood in 2019.

These referrals came from various wards in Altnagelvin Hospital, including the accident and emergency department.

The figures were released to the ‘Journal’ in response to a former patient raising concerns about overcrowding and staffing levels at Grangewood.

The patient, who does not want to be identified, spent ten days in the hospital receiving treatment for complex mental health issues. She said that during her stay there were 17 patients on a ward designed for just 15.

The woman claimed that two patients were placed on mattresses in communal areas, including the TV and family room, of the ward.

She also raised concerns that there were not enough beds to cope with the demand.

“There aren’t enough staff either. We were just told to get on with it or to practice mindfulness, that was all the support we got,” she claimed.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said they do not comment on the individual treatment and care of its patients or clients.”

However, they denied there is a shortage of mental health nurses in the Trust.

“Whilst there are challenges with the recruitment to the Mental Health Nursing workforce regionally, at a local level within the Western Trust there is not currently a shortage of Mental Health Nurses.”

The spokesperson said that the Western Trust adult mental health crisis services “operate a systems approach that seeks to support people as close to home as possible in times of crisis.”

They explained that there are currently 30 beds in Grangewood Hospital, comprising two fifteen bed wards. There is also an integrated function for intensive care and support for up to six people at a time.

“Our Mental health services engage with people through recovery oriented interventions working collaboratively with the patient to promote hope, opportunity, and personal control and responsibility for their own wellbeing,” the spokesperson said.

“Our adult mental health crisis services promotes personal recovery through partnership and co-working supporting patients and clients to receive care in the community, only being admitted to hospital if it is necessary in the context of ‘stepped care’.”

The Trust said this approach matches a patient’s needs with the right level of support determined by their personal needs.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether patients had stayed in communal areas in Grangewood.

They told the ‘Journal’ there is a protocol in place if there is no bed available in an acute mental health in-patient facility in the region.

“The Western Trust adheres to the Regional Bed Management Protocol in relation to the sourcing and use of beds when required for admissions to acute Mental Health in-patient facilities.

“As part of this protocol each Trust in the region develops an escalation protocol for when there is no bed availability within the region. Part of this escalation is to create a temporary bed or alternative arrangements for a patient in need where no bed exists and an assessment of need has identified the need for a hospital in-patient bed.”