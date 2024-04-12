352 patients supported by homeless nurse in Western Trust in one year
The Western Trust’s regional homeless nurse supported over 300 patients over the past year, figures released by the Department of Health have shown.
Between April 2023 and March 20, 2024, 352 homeless patients received support.
This was down from figures of 451 in 2021/22 and 355 in 2022/23.
Health Minister Robin Swann released the data in response to an Assembly Question.
The minister said the information was not held centrally and was thus provided by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.
