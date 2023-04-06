News you can trust since 1772
Altnagelvin Hospital Emergency Department Team pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development; Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust and Donna Keenan, Executive Director of Nursing.
Altnagelvin Hospital Emergency Department Team pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development; Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust and Donna Keenan, Executive Director of Nursing.

36 photographs of health care heroes honoured at Western Trust special recognition awards event

Staff from Derry, Strabane and Limavady were among Western Trust staff honoured for the huge contribution they make to health and care services in the West.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST

Here is a picture round-up of all the individuals and teams who were recognised for their work in the local health service.

Chairs Award and Championing Our Health and Wellbeing Award Highly Commended is the Chaplaincy Team (Trustwide) pictured with Anne Love (nominator) and Donna Keenan, Executive Director of Nursing, Western Trust.

1. Chairs Award and Championing Our Health and Wellbeing Award Highly Commended is the Chaplaincy Team (Trustwide) pictured with Anne Love (nominator) and Donna Keenan, Executive Director of Nursing, Western Trust.

Chairs Award and Championing Our Health and Wellbeing Award Highly Commended is the Chaplaincy Team (Trustwide) pictured with Anne Love (nominator) and Donna Keenan, Executive Director of Nursing, Western Trust. Photo: Ronan McGrade | Tel: 00447871967

Highly Commended is Carmel Cochrane, Community Midwife, Strabane pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development and Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust.

2. Highly Commended is Carmel Cochrane, Community Midwife, Strabane pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development and Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust.

Highly Commended is Carmel Cochrane, Community Midwife, Strabane pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development and Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust. Photo: Ronan McGrade | Tel: 00447871967

Lifetime Achievement winner Elizabeth (Betty) McFeeters, Nursing Assistant, Altnagelvin Hospital pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development; Michelle Doherty (nominator); Betty's daughter and Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust.

3. Lifetime Achievement winner Elizabeth (Betty) McFeeters, Nursing Assistant, Altnagelvin Hospital pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development; Michelle Doherty (nominator); Betty's daughter and Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust.

Lifetime Achievement winner Elizabeth (Betty) McFeeters, Nursing Assistant, Altnagelvin Hospital pictured with Karen Hargan, Director of Human Resources & Organisation Development; Michelle Doherty (nominator); Betty's daughter and Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust. Photo: Ronan McGrade | Tel: 00447871967

Alana McNeill, Social Worker, Riverview, Derry, who was highly commended in the Rising Star category, pictured with Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust.

4. Alana McNeill, Social Worker, Riverview, Derry, who was highly commended in the Rising Star category, pictured with Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust.

Alana McNeill, Social Worker, Riverview, Derry, who was highly commended in the Rising Star category, pictured with Neil Guckian, Chief Executive, Western Trust. Photo: Ronan McGrade | Tel: 00447871967

