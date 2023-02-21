39 photographs of striking education and health workers staging rally for pay in Derry

Hundreds of education and health workers and their supporters from across the trade union movement staged a rally for better pay and conditions in Derry city centre on Tuesday.
Teachers’ unions, who were on a half day strike until 12noon, were joined by members of the health sector unions who were on a 24 hour stoppage, for the rally at 10am.
The demonstration was coordinated by the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Union Workers Demand Better campaign.
1. Teachers' unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 59
Teachers' unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 59
Photo: George Sweeney
2. Teachers' unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 59
Teachers' unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 59
Photo: George Sweeney
3. Teachers' unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 60
Teachers' unions members and supporters hold a strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 60
Photo: George Sweeney
4. Mayor Sandra Duffy and Niall McCarroll, Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, supporting teachers' unions strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 61
Mayor Sandra Duffy and Niall McCarroll, Chair of Derry Trades Union Council, supporting teachers' unions strike rally in Guildhall Square on Tuesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2308GS 61
Photo: George Sweeney