45 great pictures of Derry & Donegal dippers at the Christmas Day swim 2023

Among those gathered were legions of dippers from Derry, Donegal and further afield taking part for charities including Children’s Eye Cancer, Foyle Hospice, the Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Cancer Research and / or in memory of loved ones. Special shout out to Roisin Lynch, who was celebrating her 28th festive dip, and who along with the other charity swimmers for Children’s Eye Cancer have raised over €35,000 to date. The annual Christmas dip tradition was started by the late, great Olympic swimmer Liam Ball back in 1976.