45 great pictures of Derry & Donegal dippers at the Christmas Day swim 2023

Hundreds of people have started their Christmas Day off in bracing style with a dip in the chilly waters of Ludden beach in Buncrana this morning.
Among those gathered were legions of dippers from Derry, Donegal and further afield taking part for charities including Children’s Eye Cancer, Foyle Hospice, the Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Cancer Research and / or in memory of loved ones. Special shout out to Roisin Lynch, who was celebrating her 28th festive dip, and who along with the other charity swimmers for Children’s Eye Cancer have raised over €35,000 to date. The annual Christmas dip tradition was started by the late, great Olympic swimmer Liam Ball back in 1976.
Photos: Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.
1. Christmas swim Buncrana 2023 (36).jpeg
The Children's Eye Cancer fundraisers gather for the Christmas Day dip at Ludden. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Christmas swim Buncrana 2023 (48).jpeg
Taking part in the Christmas dip in memory of their mothers were Dylan and Keith McCallion and Matt, Dean and Ryan Boyle. Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Christmas swim Buncrana 2023 (4) - Copy.jpeg
The McParland family from Derry at Ludden beach. Photo: Brendan McDaidChristmas Day dippers at the annual swim at Ludden beach, Buncrana, County Donegal.
4. Christmas swim Buncrana 2023 (10).jpeg
Conor and Lauren Quigley from Derry. Photo: Brendan McDaid