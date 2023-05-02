489 people left Derry Emergency Department without waiting to be seen by nurse or doctor
Almost 500 people who attended Altnagelvin A&E in March left before seeing a nurse or doctor.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:56 BST
New figures from the Department of Health (DoH) show 489 people who attended the local Emergency Department (ED) ‘left before treatment’ during the month.
The new report has also revealed that 284 people re-attended the Derry Accident and Emergency (A&E) department within the space of one week.
A total of 857 patients who attended the ED in March had been referred to the hospital by their GPs.