511 left Altnagelvin A&E without waiting to be seen by nurse or doctor
Over 500 people left Altnagelvin Emergency Department (ED) without seeing a nurse or a doctor in June 2023.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:45 BST
In total 511 people who attended the ED ‘left before treatment’ during the month. The figures have been newly released by the Department of Health.
It has also been revealed how there were 326 ‘unplanned reviews within seven days’ meaning people re-attended the Derry Accident and Emergency (A&E) department within the space of one week.
In total 787 patients who attended the ED in June were referred by their GPs.