60% success rate for sick benefit appeals

The success rate for disability, sickness and incapacity benefits appeals in Derry has risen to 60 per cent.

This is up on 41 per cent in 2013/14.

More than 2,400 people in the area have been wrongly denied disability benefits since then, Freedom of Information responses have shown.

Most of the appeals concerned Employment Support Allowance (ESA), which is paid to people who cannot work because of illness or disability; the Disability Living Allowance (DLA), which is paid to people with extra care or mobility needs; and Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which was introduced to replace DLA.

The rate of successful appeal in Derry is higher than across the North as a whole where it rose from 31 per cent in 2013/14 to 54 per cent in 2018/19.

Across the North overall, some 58,560 people who had lost disability, sickness and incapacity benefits appealed against their decision at tribunal, with 20,856 succeeding.

