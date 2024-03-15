683 waiting for domiciliary care package in Western Trust

At one point last month 683 people were waiting for a domiciliary care package in the Western Trust with 3.8 per cent of those waiting in a hospital.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
On February 19, 657 were waiting in a community setting, while 26 were waiting in a hospital setting, the Health Minister Robin Swann revealed.

“Domiciliary care services continue to experience significant pressures across the region, and there are a range of factors currently impacting upon delivery of this service; this includes significant retention issues in regard to domiciliary care staff.

"Where delivery of care packages has been negatively impacted due to challenges regarding capacity, Trusts have in place mitigation measures to try to ensure services continue to be provided,” he said.

At one point last month 683 people were waiting for a domiciliary care package in the Western Trust with 3.8 per cent of those waiting in a hospital.

He was asked for the figures by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Mr. Swann said: “My Department remains committed to the provision of a high quality domiciliary care service, and will continue to work alongside Trusts and independent sector providers to maintain and support service provision.”

