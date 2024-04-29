687 ‘untoward event’ notifications in relation to looked after children reported by WHSCT

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were 308 cases of children being detained by the PSNI for greater than four hours; 288 cases of unregulated placements; 73 cases of children being detained in the Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre; and 18 cases of children being admitted to adult mental health facilities.

There were no reported cases of looked after children being admitted to adult learning disability facilities over the five year period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total there were 687 untoward events reported by the Western Trust between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2024.

Over 680 untoward event notifications related to looked after children were reported by the Western Trust over the past years, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Health Minister Robin Swann provided the details in response to a Written Assembly Question.