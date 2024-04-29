687 ‘untoward event’ notifications in relation to looked after children reported by WHSCT
There were 308 cases of children being detained by the PSNI for greater than four hours; 288 cases of unregulated placements; 73 cases of children being detained in the Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre; and 18 cases of children being admitted to adult mental health facilities.
There were no reported cases of looked after children being admitted to adult learning disability facilities over the five year period.
In total there were 687 untoward events reported by the Western Trust between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2024.
Health Minister Robin Swann provided the details in response to a Written Assembly Question.
He pointed out that 'untoward event notifications are reported to the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) by the five Health and Social Care Trusts’.
