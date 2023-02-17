News you can trust since 1772
Renal Remembrance Service large group

7 pictures of Service of Remembrance to honour those associated with Altnagelvin renal services

St. Augustine’s Church was the venue on February 12, for a Remembrance Service with a difference – one held to honour those who had been associated with renal services at Altnagelvin Hospital.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago

The poignant service was organised by the Altnagelvin Renal Support Group and led by the Rector of St. Augustine’s Church, Reverend Nigel Cairns, who is the Church of Ireland Chaplain to Altnagelvin Hospital.

AltnagelvinAltnagelvin Hospital