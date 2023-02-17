7 pictures of Service of Remembrance to honour those associated with Altnagelvin renal services
St. Augustine’s Church was the venue on February 12, for a Remembrance Service with a difference – one held to honour those who had been associated with renal services at Altnagelvin Hospital.
The poignant service was organised by the Altnagelvin Renal Support Group and led by the Rector of St. Augustine’s Church, Reverend Nigel Cairns, who is the Church of Ireland Chaplain to Altnagelvin Hospital.
