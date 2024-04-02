70% of children waiting for mental health assessment waited over nine weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures obtained by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan show of 389 waits for appointments with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the Western Trust at January 31, 271 (70 per cent) were for in excess of nine weeks.

In the adult mental health service, coincidentally, there were also 271 waits longer than nine weeks at January 31, the Department of Health statistics show.

This equated to 41 per cent of 656 waits in total in the local health authority area.

