711 waited over three months to see a speech and language therapist in Western Trust
Over 700 people were waiting three months to see a speech and language therapists in the Western Trust at the end of August.
By Kevin Mullan
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 5:35pm
Figures from the Department of Health show 711 people were waiting more than 13 weeks for a Speech and Language Therapy appointment, at the end of August 2022. This was the lowest number of waits more than 13 weeks of any health authority in the north.
By contrast 1,831 people were waiting more than 13 weeks in the Southern Trust.