News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

711 waited over three months to see a speech and language therapist in Western Trust

Over 700 people were waiting three months to see a speech and language therapists in the Western Trust at the end of August.

By Kevin Mullan
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 5:35pm

Figures from the Department of Health show 711 people were waiting more than 13 weeks for a Speech and Language Therapy appointment, at the end of August 2022. This was the lowest number of waits more than 13 weeks of any health authority in the north.

By contrast 1,831 people were waiting more than 13 weeks in the Southern Trust.

711 waited over 13 weeks to see a speech and language therapist
Western TrustDepartment of Health