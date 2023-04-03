The Western Trust has asked people to consider alternative care options to help ease the pressure.

“Our Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital remain extremely busy this Monday morning after another busy weekend,” the Trust said, confirming there were 79 people waiting in the Altnagelvin ED and 44 patients awaiting admission.

The Derry hospital was at 106 per cent on Monday morning.

Altnagelvin

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP,” the WHSCT said.

