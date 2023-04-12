93 in ‘extremely busy’ Altnagelvin A&E after Easter Bank Holiday
Almost 100 people are waiting in an ‘extremely busy’ Altnagelvin A&E with close to 40 requiring beds in the general hospital.
The Western Trust has appealed to the public only to attend if they need urgent treatment. The health authority is experiencing considerable pressure after the Easter holiday.
"Our Emergency Departments at Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital remain extremely busy this Wednesday afternoon after another busy Bank Holiday period,” the Trust said.
At approximately 3pm on Wednesday there were 93 people waiting in the Altnagelvin ED with 38 patients awaiting admission
“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest ED.
“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP,” the Western Trust said.