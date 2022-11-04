977 waited in Altnagelvin A&E for over 12 hours
Almost a thousand people attending Altnagelvin A&E in September waited over 12 hours from arrival to discharge, a new report has shown.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
In total 977 of patients attending the Altnagelvin casualty department spent more than half a day in it.
The majority of patients (2,748) waited between four and twelve hours while 1,861 patients waited for less than four hours, according to the Department of Health’s latest urgent and emergency care waiting time report for the months July to September.