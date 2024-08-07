Agencies received £2m from Western Trust for provision of nurses in two months
New figures show the Trust sent 4,431 shifts for Band 5 nurses to agencies in April and May and 4,250 were filled.
In total £2,051,322.12 was provided to agencies.
The Trust provided details of how much each agency received.
Pulsecare Agency trading as Oberon Agency - £508,525.81.Leadcare Nursing Agency Ltd. - £406,995.88.Direct Medics Ltd. - £333,747.38.The Placement Group trading as Justnurses - £251,297.49.Medlocums Recruitment Ltd. - £147,649.18MPA Recruitment - £141,731.48.Frontline Recruitment Group Ltd. - £120,286.47.NC Healthcare Ltd. - £48,184.54.Pure Healthcare Group Ltd. - £43,740.19.Axis Nursing Agency - £14,675.09.Allied And Clinical Recruitments - £8,506.97.Anns Nursing Care - £6,653.97.National Locums Ltd. - £5,933.01.Plan B Healthcare - £3,342.76.Vivid Healthcare Search Ltd. - £3,277.71.North West Care & Support - £2,987.17.Rutledge Recruitment Ltd. - £1,946.77.Concept Care Solutions - £1,509.06.Next Step Nursing Ltd. - £331.20.
