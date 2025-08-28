All schools in Northern Ireland told they must have SEN provision to meet soaring demand

Education Minister Paul Givan has published a new Statement on Special Educational Needs (SEN) as the Education Authority warned that all schools must now be involved in provision to meet soaring demand.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister said the new statement, published on Thursday, provides a “clear SEN policy position”, and outlines the legislation that underpins it and defines the responsibilities of key stakeholders across the education system.

Mr Givan said this aligns with the Children and Young People’s Strategy, the Programme for Government and recent TransformED Strategy “which aims to ensure our education system is truly world leading, excellent, equitable, inclusive and able to meet the needs of all children and young people in an ever-changing world”.

Paul Givan said: “The facts are clear: nearly one in five pupils in Northern Ireland has been identified as having a Special Educational Need. We must ensure our services, staff and systems are equipped and empowered to deliver effectively for the growing number of children requiring support to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Minister Paul Givan. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Throughout the End to End Review of SEN, parents and many stakeholders called for more clarity on the policy position on SEN. This Policy Statement is about making the existing framework, grounded in legislation, guided by the Code of Practice and implemented across the education and health systems, work more effectively and consistently for every child and family.”

The SEN Policy Statement delivers on the commitment in the SEN Reform Agenda to deliver clarity on the current policy and legislation.

The Minister added: “We are placing children and young people at the centre of this work. Their voices and their rights matter. We are committed to working in partnership with families, educators, health professionals and the wider community to ensure that every child with SEN can access an education that is inclusive, ambitious and tailored to their individual needs.”

The Minister concluded: “I want to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this Policy Statement. It reflects our shared commitment to inclusion, equity and excellence in education.”

Meanwhile the Education Authority this week issued stern guidance that “alI schools will need to be involved in providing for children with Special Educational Needs”.

The EA said a total of 1,374 additional SEN places have been created for the 2025-26 school year in the north, involving 29 classes in Special Schools and 128 specialist provision classes in mainstream schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of Wednesday, six pupils have still to be found places and the EA said “intensive work" is continuing to confirm provision for them.

Of the newly created SEN places, there are potentially 100 children across 23 schools that may not be able to attend full-time next week due to construction works continuing into the new term.

The EA said it is continuing to work with schools to try to ensure that all children can access education. In addition to the usual phased induction to support new Nursery and Primary pupils at the start of term, bespoke arrangements, it added, will be in place for children and their families where there are delays, including alternative classroom provision within schools, structured home visits by qualified staff, stay and play sessions, or morning and afternoon classes.

At present, the EA said “only 26% of mainstream schools in NI currently offer specialist provision”, while warning that “this proportion must increase to meet the demands placed on the system”.

EA chief executive Richard Pengelly said: "The level of need will increase again next year and that will require an increasing number of schools working with EA to provide inclusive solutions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The creation of 1,374 additional SEN places this year has been made possible by a sustained push. Just two months ago, there was still a potential shortfall of 164 places.

"I commend all the work to significantly reduce that figure and thank the schools that have helped make it happen. However, much more still needs to be done.

"We have to move away from the annual cycle of potential shortfalls in places and create more certainty for children, their families and schools. That will have to involve working towards a position where all schools are involved in providing specialist provision – where SEN teaching is mainstreamed in every sense of the word.”

"That can be done alongside continued investment to keep growing the number of places in Special Schools. The overriding goal must be to provide the best possible education for all children.

Figures published by the Department of Education in March showed that since 2017-18, the number of children in NI with statements of SEN has risen by circa 51%, while the number of children attending special schools increased by circa 25%. By way of comparison, total pupil numbers have risen by circa 3.5% over the same period.

Families across NI needing support in relation to SEN education can contact their SEN Link Officer or call the dedicated SEN central phoneline on 028 9031 7777.

In a major initiative to enhance support for children with SEN and their families, a total of 28 new Local IMPACT Teams will be launched in September 2025 across Northern Ireland Each team brings together specialists in areas such as Autism, Language and Communication, Literacy and Social, Behavioural and Well Being Needs providing localised support for schools, children and families. The teams will ensure every child can access appropriate support at the earliest point of intervention within their own community.

For more information on the SEN Policy Statement and SEN Reform Agenda, visit – https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/publications/sen-reform-agenda.