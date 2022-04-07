The workshop will take place tonight (Thursday) in CCA on Artillery Street to prepare for the protest at 4.30 pm tomorrow (Friday).

Rebecca Allen from Alliance for Choice said, “There is a pro choice activist in Poland called Justyna Wydrzyńska who is under trial tomorrow for providing abortion pills to a woman whose husband who was abusing her. There are protests happening in Amsterdam, London and all over the world. We plan to protest as long as the trial is going on to show that we are in solidarity with Justyna and the women of Poland.

“The abortion laws in Poland means abortion is only permitted in cases of rape, incest or when the pregnancy threatens the womans’ life. That type of law is just harming pregnant people instead of helping them. There are 94 people a day in Poland that have to go online for help, which is insane.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alliance for Choice protest at the Guildhall tomorrow (Friday)

“We’re having a placard making workshop tonight (Thursday) from 7pm to 9pm in the CCA. The protest is happening tomorrow at 4.30 at the Guildhall and everyone is welcome. There is also a Fridays for Future event from 3.30pm tomorrow.”

Full details of the event can be found on Alliance for Choice Derry’s Facebook page or on the Facebook event.