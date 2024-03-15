Almost 500 people waiting for services for moderate to severe substance use

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He said the Department of Health commissions each Trust to provide substance use services to those experiencing moderate to severe substance use issues, including Opioid Substitution Therapy.

“As of January 2024, the Western Health and Social Care Trust had 456 people on their waiting list for services provided by their Community Addictions Team,” the Health Minister said.

People suffering from moderate or severe addiction are likely to wait between two and eight months for services.

“As of January 2024, the length of wait for access to the Western Trust’s Community Addictions Team was approximately 8 weeks, with the longest being 33 weeks,” Mr. Swann stated.

Drug and alcohol services are delivered by specialist Community Addiction Teams in the Western Trust.