Almost half of the North’s mental health admissions in Western Trust
Forty four point six percent (1,538) of a total of 3,452 admissions under the mental health programme of care across the North were in the Western Trust, DoH’s annual inpatient statistics show.
The Southern Trust, by contrast, had the lowest percentage of mental health admissions with 16.4 per cent (566) of the total.
Between 2022/23 and 2023/24, the average number of available beds in the mental health programme of care increased by 4.97 per cent (3.5) from 70.4 to 73.9 in the Western Trust.
The occupancy rate for mental health specialties in hospitals in the Western Trust in 2023/24 was 91.3 per cent; this was a decrease from 93.3 per cent in 2022/23.
The rate for mental health specialties at all hospitals in the North in 2023/24 was 95.1 per cent; down from 101 per cent in 2022/23.
