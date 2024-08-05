Almost half of the North’s mental health admissions in Western Trust

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Almost half of all admissions under the mental health programme last year were in the Western Trust, according to new Department of Health figures.

Forty four point six percent (1,538) of a total of 3,452 admissions under the mental health programme of care across the North were in the Western Trust, DoH’s annual inpatient statistics show.

The Southern Trust, by contrast, had the lowest percentage of mental health admissions with 16.4 per cent (566) of the total.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Between 2022/23 and 2023/24, the average number of available beds in the mental health programme of care increased by 4.97 per cent (3.5) from 70.4 to 73.9 in the Western Trust.

Almost half of all admissions under the mental health programme last year were in the Western Trust, according to new Department of Health figures.Almost half of all admissions under the mental health programme last year were in the Western Trust, according to new Department of Health figures.
Almost half of all admissions under the mental health programme last year were in the Western Trust, according to new Department of Health figures.

The occupancy rate for mental health specialties in hospitals in the Western Trust in 2023/24 was 91.3 per cent; this was a decrease from 93.3 per cent in 2022/23.

The rate for mental health specialties at all hospitals in the North in 2023/24 was 95.1 per cent; down from 101 per cent in 2022/23.

Related topics:Western TrustNorthDepartment of HealthDOH

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice