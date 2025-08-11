Almost half of the North’s mental health admissions last year were in the Western Trust

Almost half of nearly 3,000 inpatient admissions under the mental health programme of care in the North last year were in the Western Trust.

The high demand was highlighted in new inpatient statistics.

“In 2024/25, 45.4% (1,334) of the total of 2,936 admissions under the mental health programme of care were in the Western Trust. The South Eastern Trust had the lowest percentage of mental health admissions with 16.8% (492) of the total. Belfast accounted for 19% (569) and the Southern Trust for 18% (541),” the data show.