Alpaca-led charity walk in the hills of Donegal

Both walks will take place on Saturday, April 3 and the Alpacas will lead the way to the top of the hills in aid of motor neurone disease and Pieta House’s national campaign #climbwithcharlie.

Mairéad McLaughlin from Glengad Community Association said: “We just wanted to get in on the national campaign and support that and it’s a good opportunity, after covid, to do something meaningful for charity. It’s two good causes and people locally and nationally are affected by both motor neurone disease and mental health issues so we want to raise money to contribute to them and help the community. “We got the alpacas involved because we thought it would be an added bonus. The three organisations, Glengad Community Association,Malin Head Community Association and Wild Alpaca Way, all came together for the good cause and we are encouraging all members of the community to come along on the day and support it.

“Both hills. The Crua Mountain in Glengad and Knockmamy Bens in Malin Head are beautiful locations. They’re quite short and gentle walks so families could definitely do it and people without much experience. “We recommend people wear a high viz vest, waterproof clothing and the appropriate footwear for the walks but most importantly, to enjoy themselves. We’ll have buckets on the day and the local shops will be taking collections too and the money raised will be split between the two very worthy causes.”

Alpacas in the Wild Alpaca Way.

Both walks will be on Saturday, April 2. The first walk is at 10am from the bottom of the Crua Mountain, Glengad, all the way to the top. The second walk will start at 3pm on Knockamany Bens, Malin Head, again led by the Alpacas to the top.