Altnagelvin A&E 'extremely busy' with 95 patients and 28 waiting outside
The Western Trust has appealed to citizens only to attend Altnagelvin A&E if they have a genuine emergency as the facility is experiencing a surge in visits.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:16 pm
"Altnagelvin Emergency Department is extremely busy today. We have 95 people in the ED and 28 awaiting admission.
"For life-threatening, medical or mental health emergency, call 999 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department. Please wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing," the Trust said in a statement.