Altnagelvin A&E 'extremely busy' with 95 patients and 28 waiting outside

The Western Trust has appealed to citizens only to attend Altnagelvin A&E if they have a genuine emergency as the facility is experiencing a surge in visits.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:16 pm

"Altnagelvin Emergency Department is extremely busy today. We have 95 people in the ED and 28 awaiting admission.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"For life-threatening, medical or mental health emergency, call 999 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department. Please wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing," the Trust said in a statement.

Altnagelvin