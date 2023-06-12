Altnagelvin A&E under ‘extreme pressure’ with 195 attendances in past 24 hours

“There are currently 93 people in the ED at Altnagelvin, with 40 people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations. There have been 195 attendances in the past 24 hours, including 101 since midnight,” the Western Trust confirmed.

The ED at the South West Acute Hospital is also busy with 56 people in the department and 12 people awaiting admission to hospital.

The Trust is urging people with a medical or mental health emergency to call 999 or proceed to their nearest ED.

Altnagelvin A&E

People with less urgent situations are asked to consider other options.

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, please use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment.