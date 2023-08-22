Altnagelvin at the ‘Crossroads’ with new restaurant as original eatery closes after 63 years

“Visitors, patients and staff at Altnagelvin Hospital can look forward to a new look restaurant opening...on Wednesday, August 23. It replaces the existing Altnagelvin Restaurant (Level One, Tower Block) and will bring an entire new dining experience to the Hospital,” the Western Trust said.

The original restaurant, that provided food to patients, visitors and staff for 63 years since the Hospital opened in 1960, closed at 2pm on Friday.

after the lunch service.