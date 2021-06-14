Altnagelvin has 4.37% capacity left in system - 15 times the total COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital

At midnight on Sunday just seven people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five of nine ICU beds (55.56%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and four (44.44%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

Altnagelvin Hospital

In terms of general occupancy just 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.55% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 4.37% capacity left in the hospital system; 3.79% were ‘awaiting admission.’