Altnagelvin midwifery-led unit will reopen as soon as staffing shortage addressed: Swann

"The Western Health and Social Care Trust has a rolling advert to recruit midwives.

“The unit will open as soon as safe midwifery staffing can be achieved,” Mr. Swann confirmed.

He was responding to an Assembly Question tabled by Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

The Western Trust has previously referred to ‘a shortage of midwives regionally’ and indicated that the health authority had taken steps to increase ‘the number of midwives in training in an attempt to improve the recruitment of staff’.

Mr. Swann said: “The Department of Health, Queens University and the Chief Nursing Officer have approved and supported an increase in the numbers of Student midwives undertaking a shortened course in the Western Trust.