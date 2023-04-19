The Group launched the newly developed packs on Friday, April 7 in Everglades Hotel, Derry with the kind support of Altnagelvin Parents Group Committee and Emer Rabbett, Pope John Paul II Student from St Mary’s College.

Lisa Storey, Chairperson of Altnagelvin Parents Support Group said: “A huge thanks to Sion Swifts for fundraising for these packs by organising a football tournament in November 2022. As a result we are delighted to be able to donate 100 of these packs to the Children’s Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital. Two parents from Sion Swifts kindly got in touch last year, Claire Duncan and Coach Kieran Boyle as they wanted to give something back as a result of the great level of care both their boys received after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“This was also an opportunity to launch ‘Altnagelvin Diabetes Parents’. A new Facebook closed group specifically for parents raising children with Type 1 Diabetes and attending Altnagelvin Hospital. It will be an online forum for local peer support, a place where parents can share a sense of belonging and support each other, share information, answer questions, nurture friendships and increase self-confidence.

Altnagelvin Parents Support Group Launch Diabetes Starter Packs from left to right are: Altnagelvin Hospital Children’s ward and paediatric diabetes team Caoimhe Harvey, Jo Pilley, Oonagh McGlone, Michelle Bryson, Yvonne Devenney and Jennifer Glenn pictured with Deirdre Cassidy Treasurer, Mayor Sandra Duffy and Lisa Storey Chairperson.

“This was a successful launch with families, local organisations and representatives from the Western Trust in attendance.

"It included guest speakers Mary McKenna, Assistant Director of Healthcare and Lead Nurse, Women & Children’s Directorate at Western Trust; Sandra Duffy Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Parent representative and Sion Swifts Coach Kieran Boyle and son Jamie who read out a jointly written letter for children to read. We also had a special video message from New Zealand author of children’s book Supper Sammy, Josh Hall.

“We are delighted to launch our diabetes starter packs as well as our online support group ‘Altnagelvin Diabetes Parents’, for families raising children with Type 1 Diabetes. Myself and Deirdre Cassidy our Treasurer have thoroughly enjoyed working on this project with all partners involved.

“We understand how much stress parents can be experiencing when leaving hospital for the first time with a new diagnosis, its can feel life changing for the family. We appreciate the value and importance of parents supporting each other on their journey and strengthening working in partnership with the team on the Childrens Ward.

Altnagelvin Parents Support Group Launch Diabetes Starter Packs from left to right are: Deirdre Cassidy Treasurer; Erin Duncan; Claire Duncan, Parent; Mary McKenna; Assistant Director of Healthcare and Lead Nurse, Women & Children’s Directorate at Western Trust; Kieran Boyle Sion Swifts 2011 Coach and Parent, Lisa Storey Chairperson, Catherine Boyle Parent along with Ryan Duncan, Jenna Boyle and Jamie Boyle

Parent Claire Duncan added: “We were delighted with the launch of the new packs.”

As a parents of children diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes we put a lot of thought into the contents of the packs and feel evert item serves an important purpose for both the children and the parents. Thanks to Altnagelvin Parents Group for all their amazing help.”

Michelle Bryson, Lead Nurse Childrens Acute, WHSC said: “Once again a big thank you to Altnagelvin Parents Group for the essential supplies kit for our newly diagnosed children with diabetes and for all they have done for us to date.

"We are deeply indebted and also a big thank you to Sion Swifts who raised the money to cover the costs of these packs.

Altnagelvin Parents Support Group Launch Diabetes Starter Packs from left to right are: Members of Altnagelvin Parents Group Committee Kellie McGowan, Deirdre Cassidy, Lisa Storey, Yvonne Devenney with Mary McKenna, Assistant Director of Healthcare and Lead Nurse, Women & Children’s Directorate at Western Trust.

If you are raising a child who has Type 1 Diabetes this is the link to Altnagelvin Diabetes Parents closed Group: