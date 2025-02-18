Altnagelvin Resuscitation Room to be relocated for essential upgrades this week

The Resuscitation Room at Altnagelvin’s Emergency Department is to be relocated for a week to allow for essential upgrades.

The Western Trust said works will be carried out from Wednesday, February 19, and will last for seven days.

"The Resuscitation Room at Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department requires essential maintenance and improvement work. Updating this space will bring it in-line with expected modern standards.

“The essential maintenance work will commence on Wednesday, February 19 and is expected to last for the following seven days,” the local health authority confirmed in a statement.

For the duration of the works resuscitation will be carried out inside the A&E department close to where the ambulance bay entrance.

“The location of the Resuscitation Room will move from its current location to the ‘Ambulance Off Load’ area within the Emergency Department.

“Patients and relatives in ED during this timeframe will be supported by ED staff, who will signpost them to the appropriate areas, if required,” the WHSCT said.