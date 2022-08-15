Alzheimer’s Society collect over £1,500 at Derry Maritime Festival

The volunteers raised £1,539 in their collection buckets at the Maritime Festival on 21 July 2022.
Marie Ward, Alzheimer’s Society volunteer, said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the event together with friends, staff, and other volunteers. We were lucky with the weather in what proved to be a very enjoyable day in aid of a fantastic cause which is close to all our hearts. I’m really proud that our efforts will help Alzheimer’s Society be there for more people affected by dementia and create a lasting change.
Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in the north said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who volunteered on the day and helped us raise over £1500 which will enable us to reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line. Thank you to all who contributed in any way. As a result of your dedication to fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society, we are able to support those who need it most.”
For more information and for advice about dementia, visit Alzheimer’s Society’s website at www.alzheimers.org.uk or contact Linzi Stewart at [email protected]