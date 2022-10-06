News you can trust since 1772
Anti-pigeon measures to stop people slipping or catching infections from poo working

Measures to ensure people don't slip on droppings or catch infections from pigeon poo on Craigavon Bridge are working, Infrastructure John O'Dowd has said.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:49 pm - 1 min read

Mr. O'Dowd was asked about pigeon roosting prevention measures at the bridge by Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

He asked what other steps will be taken to ensure droppings do not pose a public health risk.

The minister replied: "My Department implemented measures to prevent pigeons roosting and nesting in Craigavon Bridge on August 25.

Fresh anti-pigeon measures have been introduced at Craigavon Bridge.

"Initial assessments indicate the measures put in place are sufficient to ensure that bird droppings no longer pose a public health risk to users of the bridge and I am pleased that positive feedback on the work has also been received from members of the public who regularly use the footway on Craigavon Bridge.

"My officials will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these works for the foreseeable future.

"Should you have any further questions on this matter, please contact DfI Roads Western Division at: [email protected]"

Pigeon droppings on the bridge are slick when wet and present a hazard to walkers, runners and cyclists.

Several fungal and bacterial infections can be spread via pigeon droppings.
