Arc Colour Dash in Derry on Fathers Day weekend

The run is organised as part of Arc’s Motion Changes Emotion Campaign, where they want to highlight the importance of the impact motion has on day-to-day life.

Gary Rutherford, owner of Arc Fitness, says this is a day for service users and supporters to come together and have some fun while taking care of their mental health.

Gary said: “We created this event because we wanted something that was different, fun and family friendly. We wanted something that’s about the community and the connection as opposed to the actual run itself and it’s not a fundraiser either. There’s a registration cost of £10 which covers the cost of a T-shirt, colour pouch, sunglasses and water so the cost covers that and people can donate if they would like to but this is really just about bringing the community together.

Gary Rutherford, Maggs Campbell, Lee Cury and Kevin McGown from the ARC Fitness Gym, Bay Road. DER2141GS – 024

“By adjusting our motion, we can change the direction and trajectory of our life. This motion brings us closer to community, and closer to support.

“Whether that’s in your recovery from substance misuse, your mental wellbeing or improving your physical fitness, movement and motion create change, and change brings hope.

“In Arc, we are primarily focussing on addiction so we use exercise, physical activity and movement as part of the work that we do but it ties into everything. There’s family members who are affected, businesses and community members who are impacted by addiction.

“This run is an opportunity to do something a bit different on Fathers Day. Come down and have people throw some colours at you for a 2km dander. You can walk, run or crawl. Whatever you’re comfortable with. The Lo N Slo Food truck is coming down as well as River Radio with their radio hub. There will be music and facepainting and it’s a nice family event.

Arc Fitness Colour Dash takes place on Father's Day, Sunday June 19 from Destined on Foyle Road.

“Everybody should come and register, it’ll be great craic. Tell your friends and your family.”