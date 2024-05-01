ARC Fitness Celebrates Recent Win at NI Healthcare Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Addiction recovery service, ARC Fitness, is celebrating its most recent accolade at the NI Healthcare Awards 2024 by being named the ‘Management of Substance Dependency’ award winner.

The Derry based organisation was recognised for its exceptional contributions to combating addiction and supporting individuals on their journey to recovery and was chosen from a shortlist of three nominees, including The Belfast Health & Social Care Trust Drug Outreach Team and the Belfast Addictions Service and Regional Hepatology Service Team.

Now in its 25th year, the NI Healthcare Awards, which took place on Thursday 25th April at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, are renowned for celebrating excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector across Northern Ireland.

ARC Fitness team at the NI Healthcare Awards 2024

The event, which was hosted by publishing company Kyron Media, acknowledged ARC Fitness for its unwavering commitment to the addiction recovery process. The award underscores ARC’s dedication to providing comprehensive services that prioritise the well-being and long-term recovery of its service users and their families.

Talking about the award win, Founder and Programme Director of ARC Fitness, Gary Rutherford, said: “It honestly is such a privilege to be recognised by the team behind the NI Healthcare Awards and to be presented this award. Our team works very hard and are deeply passionate about helping individuals overcome substance dependency and reclaim control of their lives and so I know that this win means a great deal to not just me but to the entire ARC family.

At ARC we also know the importance of a collective approach and we know that while we were given this award, there are so many other great organisations out there and none of us could do what we do alone. We all need to rely on one another, learn from each other and award ceremonies such as this one are a great opportunity to get together in a room and collectively celebrate each other and all of our hard work.

ARC Fitness is a non-profit organisation that was first launched in 2019 by Gary, a registered mental health nurse and a qualified personal trainer. Partly funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, it seeks to give individuals and families impacted by addiction and substance use support to improve their mental and physical wellbeing through physical activity, professional support, and re-connection with community.