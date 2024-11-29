Assisted dying bill: the 10 places where assisted dying is legal as MPs vote on controversial bill

MPs have voted in favour for a proposed bill that could give terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to die.

The assisted dying bill was put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, if passed it would give terminally ill adults in England and Wales with six months to live the choice to end their lives. The bill has passed the first stages in the Commons but this does not mean that it will become law, instead facing further scrutiny in parliament.

It is controversial due to concerns about whether or not people could be pressured or coerced into it, as well as the NHS pressure on palliative care services that are currently available to terminally ill patients.

A recent study by Kings College London found that two thirds (63%) backed legalising assisted dying for terminal ill adults, however worries about the potential risks remain, with three in five (61%) concerned about some people being pressured into it.

While assisted dying remains illegal in majority of nations around the world, there are some countries where it is legal.

Assisted dying is legal in 10 states across the USA as well as Washington D.C. It is available by law in Colorado, California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and Montana via a court decision. It is eligible for terminal ill patients with six months or less to live.

Canada legalised assisted dying in June 2016. Medical assistance in dying (Maid), was initially brought in just for people who had terminal illness, however in 2021 this was extended to include those experiencing "unbearable suffering" from a disability or irreversible illness, with plans for it to be further extended to include those with mental health illness in 2027.

Switzerland was the first country in the world to legalise assisted suicide in 1942. Under the law assisting suicide is only classed as a crime if the motive is "selfish".

The Netherlands legalised assisted dying in 2001. The law allows euthanasia or physician-assisted dying in cases where people are experiencing unbearable suffering and are making an informed choice to die. It is extended to children, with parental consent needed for those aged 12 to 16.

