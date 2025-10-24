Be safe this Hallowe’en to help under pressure hospital, says Altnagelvin doctor

A Western Trust Consultant in Emergency Care and Medicine has appealed for people to be safe this Hallowe’en with hospitals under severe pressure at this time.

Dr. Daniel Smyth, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the Altnagelvin Hospital said: "Hallowe’en is traditionally an extremely busy time of the year for all the emergency services, particularly for Western Trust staff working at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Derry/Londonderry and the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

“This year with the challenges faced by health care workers across the Western Trust area we are urging the public to stay safe this Halloween so as to avoid having to attend our Emergency Departments."

Fireworks are a particular danger, Dr. Smyth said.

"Although fireworks can be entertaining and exciting, particularly for the younger members of our community, they can be extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury if not handled properly.

"It is important to remind people of how dangerous sparklers can be and that they are extremely hot for some time after the sparkler has gone out and can cause serious burns.

“This year the traditional Halloween celebrations in Derry City, also in Enniskillen and in towns across the Western Trust area are going ahead and it is important that everyone can enjoy this festival with their family and friends in a responsible way,” he said.

Parents and adults are asked to be extra vigilant and to prevent underage alcohol or drug abuse.

"For young people, drinking alcohol is harmful as your body is still developing. Binge drinking makes you ill and damages your health, increasing risk of accidents and assaults,” said Dr. Smyth.