Birds must be kept indoors under legal order to tackle ‘cunning’ bird ‘flu
Pet bird owners and keepers of commercial, backyard and hobby flocks must keep their birds indoors or separate from wild birds from Monday in order to prevent the spread of ‘cunning’ bird ‘flu.
Mandatory housing measures for all kept birds and poultry came into force from midday on November 28.
The order legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds and is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in NI.
The introduction of the mandatory housing measures includes a ban on certain bird gatherings.
So far this year in the north, there has been one confirmed case in a captive bird holding and, since April, there have been 21 confirmed wild bird cases.
Positive cases in wild birds, commercial and backyard flocks, across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, continue to occur and, in recent months, have been on the rise.
Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said: “In order to protect the national flock, we must try to avoid a repeat of last year, which was NI’s worst ever outbreak of avian flu and resulted in the cull of approximately 80,000 birds. This is devastating for the owners and has the potential to savage our £450 million poultry industry.
“Avian flu is a cunning and determined virus and will exploit any and all gaps in your biosecurity, which is the best defence you have against an outbreak. No one is safe from an incursion and cases in NI will increase significantly over the coming months unless we all take immediate action now.
“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock.
"Avian flu will wipe it out in a matter of days and the costly and emotional task of culling and disposal, is something you will want to avoid. An incursion into a flock, or even a small captive bird holding, can have significant consequences not just for the owner but for wider industry and our ability to trade.”