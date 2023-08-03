The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) had the lowest percentage of births in the North in 2022/23 with 16.5 per cent (3,349) of 20,355 births in total.

Altnagelvin Hospital was the location of 2,219 (10.9 per cent) births while the South West Acute Hospital was the scene of 1,130 (5.6 per cent).

In 2021/22 the Western Trust accounted for 16.9 per cent of 21,795 live births in the North - with 3,683.

The total number of babies born in the Western Trust declined by 334 year-on-year.

The Western Trust has consistently posted the lowest or one of the lowest percentage of births over the past decade and a half with 16.9 per cent in 2021/22; 16.9 per cent in 2020/21; 16.5 per cent in 2019/20; 16.7 per cent in 2018/19; 17 per cent in 2017/18; 16.4 per cent in 2016/17; 16.7 per cent in 2015/16; 16.6 per cent in 2014/15; 16.2 per cent in 2013/14; 15.9 per cent in 2012/13; 16.3 per cent in 2011/12; 16.1 per cent in 2010/11; and 16 per cent in 2009/10.