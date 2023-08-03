News you can trust since 1772

Birth rate declines in Western Trust and remains lowest in the North

The birth rate in the Western Trust has declined and remains the lowest in the North, new figures released by the Department of Health show.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:13 BST

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) had the lowest percentage of births in the North in 2022/23 with 16.5 per cent (3,349) of 20,355 births in total.

Altnagelvin Hospital was the location of 2,219 (10.9 per cent) births while the South West Acute Hospital was the scene of 1,130 (5.6 per cent).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2021/22 the Western Trust accounted for 16.9 per cent of 21,795 live births in the North - with 3,683.

The total number of babies born in the Western Trust declined by 334 year-on-year.The total number of babies born in the Western Trust declined by 334 year-on-year.
The total number of babies born in the Western Trust declined by 334 year-on-year.
Most Popular

Thus the total number of babies born in the Western Trust declined by 334 year-on-year.

Read More
Mental health admissions in Western Trust double that of other health authoritie...

The Western Trust has consistently posted the lowest or one of the lowest percentage of births over the past decade and a half with 16.9 per cent in 2021/22; 16.9 per cent in 2020/21; 16.5 per cent in 2019/20; 16.7 per cent in 2018/19; 17 per cent in 2017/18; 16.4 per cent in 2016/17; 16.7 per cent in 2015/16; 16.6 per cent in 2014/15; 16.2 per cent in 2013/14; 15.9 per cent in 2012/13; 16.3 per cent in 2011/12; 16.1 per cent in 2010/11; and 16 per cent in 2009/10.

Over the past five years the number of total births had declined right across the North from 23,055 in 2018/19, to 22.515 in 2019/20 and to 21,531 in 2020/21. While there was a slight recovery to 21,795 in 2021/22, births declined again in 2022/23 to 20,355.

Lowest proportion of average available hospital beds in Western Trust, new report shows

Related topics:NorthWestern TrustAltnagelvin HospitalDepartment of Health