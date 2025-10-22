Breast cancer support networks praised by Derry & Strabane reps

Derry City and Strabane District Council has encouraged constituents to take part in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At October’s Health and Community Committee meeting, Chair of the committee and Sinn Féin councillor, Aisling Hutton, said all members have a duty of care to raise awareness of “the importance of early detection, research and the support services that are out there” among citizens across the city and district.

Councillor Hutton noted that breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting women here in Northern Ireland, but due to the advances in treatment and early diagnosis survival rates have doubled in the past 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, continued awareness and support are vital to ensure even more lives are saved,” she added.

Sinn Féin councillor, Aisling Hutton.

“I would like to extend our thanks to the many local organisations, charities and community groups who work tirelessly to support those living with breast cancer, including those who fundraise.

“Fundraising is a vital part of the work that they do; those who volunteer and provide care and comfort to individuals and families, they make a tremendous difference to people’s lives.

“So I would encourage everybody to take part and continue the fight against breast cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid related how she became involved with local charities after a close friend was diagnosed at a young age.

She concluded: “I would encourage everybody to get involved in it because the money raised [is for] Cancer Research, but stays within the North here and the research is done here.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.