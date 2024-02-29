Breast Screening appointments released by Action Cancer just in time for the run up to International Women's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To mark International Women's Day, the leading NI cancer charity has released appointments to encourage women all over to book their screening slot online.

The theme for international women's day this year on Friday, March 8 is 'Inspire Inclusion'.

Action Cancer offers 8,000 breast screenings every year to women aged 40-49 and women over 70, who fall outside the NHS screening age range (50-70).

Action Cancer’s Senior Radiographer, Éadaoin Smith (centre) is pictured with Alex Todd from its4women (left) and Breast Friends Fundraiser and Social Media Influencer Francesca McKee (right). Photo: Brian Thompson.

The life saving service that is free to all is available both at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board Action Cancers Big Bus mobile screening Unit (kindly supported by SuperValu and Centra), which travels to over 200 different locations per year.

Action Cancer have also teamed up with local online car insurance company its4women.co.uk ahead of International Women's Day to encourage local women to take action and participate in 'Breast Friends' fundraising campaign in order to support the constant running cost of the breast screening service.

Due to no regular government funding, Action Cancer fundraising is necessary and this campaign encourages people all over NI to organise different types of fundraiser either on March 8 or throughout the month of March to raise funds for the free scannings.

Action Cancer’s Senior Radiographer, Éadaoin Smith, explains why women in the 40-49 and over 70 age groups should proactively book a screening: “Our programme screens women with no signs or symptoms of breast cancer. For every 1,000 breast screenings we detect six cancers. Early detection makes a massive difference to treatment outcomes. Appointments are available up to six weeks in advance and new appointments are released regularly. You can book online at www.actioncancer.org or by phone on 028 9080 3344.”

Alex Todd from its4women (left); Breast Friends Fundraiser and Social Media Influencer Francesca McKee (centre) and Action Cancer’s Senior Radiographer Éadaoin Smith (right) discuss the importance of breast screening and being Breast Aware. Photo: Brian Thompson.

Speaking about the partnership Alex Todd, Head of Quality Group for MCL InsureTech Ltd. which includes the brand its4women says: “With financial matching from Its4women, the Breast Friends campaign has raised £234,438 since 2019 enabling 2,179 breast screenings for local women. Given Action Cancer detects six cancers for every 1,000 appointments, money raised from the campaign will have led to the detection of at least 13 cancers. These women would not have been accessing a breast screening through another channel which is why this breast screening service is so important.

“Its4women is committed to working with Action Cancer to benefit as many women as possible, whether that is by booking an appointment for a potentially life-saving breast screening or matching all public fundraising up to a total value of £90,000 over three years.”

"I've personally experienced the exceptional free service aboard the Big Bus. The efficiency was impressive, and the staff went above and beyond to make you feel comfortable.

"It offers a sense of reassurance for the majority, providing peace of mind. I strongly encourage local women to take advantage of this unique free service, unparalleled in the entire UK or Ireland."

26-year-old Engineer, Francesca McKee, is originally from Magherafelt and runs Instagram pages @frans_travels and @ni_girlies. She has previously staged events in aid of the Breast Friends campaign.

Francesca says: "Breast cancer holds a special place in my heart, as my mother was diagnosed in her 40s. Thankfully, she's now cancer-free and doing well. While I'm not yet eligible for Action Cancer's breast screening service, I'm passionate about raising awareness for this invaluable service and emphasising the importance of self-checks for women of all ages."

“Our recent event successfully raised £4,000, and thanks to its4women's matching funds, we reached a total of £8,000. It was fantastic to know that we doubled the impact of our fundraising efforts, allowing twice as many women to benefit from this crucial service.

“Looking ahead, I plan to organise another fundraiser in October 2024. I urge women of all ages to support this campaign and to spread the message to family and friends, particularly those in the 40-49 and 70+ age category. Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against breast cancer."

For more information on Action Cancer’s services, call 028 9080 3344 or visit www.actioncancer.org