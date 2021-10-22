Bronchiolitis-causing RSV virus has arrived early this year

The newly-published Influenza Weekly Surveillance Bulletin, the first of the season, shows respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is circulating earlier than anticipated.

"An earlier start to the typical RSV season was observed, with positivity beginning to increase from week 25, 2021 (2.0%) and peaking in week 37 at 17.5%. In weeks 40 and 41, 313 samples were positive for RSV, with positivity decreasing in week 41 to 8.3% (7.5% in week 41, 2019-20).

"The recent increase in testing in local HSCT laboratories should also be noted. The majority (72.6%) of RSV positive samples since week 40 occurred in children aged 0-4 years," the bulletin states.