Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin Councillor Albert Doherty has called for the lifting of the HSE recruitment embargo for frontline health services following confirmation that nursing posts in the CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) in Carndonagh have not been replaced due to the embargo.

Speaking following a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this week, Colr Doherty said it is’ nothing short of a scandal that Government policy means that vital posts in our Children’s Mental Health Services are not being filled.’

At the meeting on Tuesday, he asked if Donegal Mental Health Services will ‘restore and return CAMHS services to outreach centres previously used in Inishowen, including the use of the room at SPRAOI, Carndonagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, he was told that ‘multiple bases around the peninsula are not viable’ and the entire service has been moved to Buncrana’s Primary Care Centre.

Councillor Albert Doherty.

"The room at Spraoi in Carndonagh was very helpful when Inishowen CAMHS was based in Letterkenny. We ran occasional satellite clinics in Carndonagh and Buncrana.

“We have not used the room in Carndonagh recently. We are keen to release it so that it can be used by other community services while not in use by Donegal Mental Health Services.

“The room was used predominantly by the two nursing staff from the Inishowen team. CAMHS services were not withdrawn from the area, one nurse retired in July 2023 and has not been replaced due to the current HSE recruitment embargo. The other nurse is currently on leave with the post being vacant since the end of Dec 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CAMHS have now moved their entire service to a purpose built Primary Care Centre in Buncrana. Previously, we were only able to offer a limited service in Inishowen, most patients had to travel to Letterkenny. This move has meant the reduction in travel distance from 60km to 20km, for families from Carndonagh. Consolidating our service in the new Primary Care Centre building has helped us to improve how we deliver our service. We are proud to report that Inishowen CAMHS has had one of the shortest waiting lists in the country, since moving to the Primary Care Centre.

“We would like to provide services even closer to young people’s homes, but given the rural nature of Inishowen and current staff shortages within the service, multiple bases around the peninsula are not viable. We do offer remote consultations were appropriate and according to family preference.

“I would be hopeful that when the current vacancy is filled and the second post returns from leave, Donegal Mental Health Services will have access to the room in Spraoi in Carndonagh again.”

Speaking to the Journal, Colr Doherty said: “It is clear from the answer I received that posts that are currently vacant have not been filled because of the Government recruitment embargo and further, that vacancies in the service in Inishowen means it has not been possible to maintain the service that was available in Carndonagh, which has now been removed and centralised in Buncrana.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These services need to be provided close to young people’s homes, but the policies of this Government mean that is not happening”.

“The Government’s health service recruitment embargo is putting patients at risk, and in this case those patients are children and young people”.

“I call on the Government to end their dangerous embargo and resource mental health services for our young people in Inishowen”.